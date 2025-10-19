Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $205.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,748 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 481,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 316,686 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 165,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.