Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

