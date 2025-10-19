Renasant Co. $RNST Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renasant were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,105 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,121,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Renasant by 232.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 393,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $34.11 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

