Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 68,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

