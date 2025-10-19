Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 58,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 3,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 118.6% during the second quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.82 and a 200 day moving average of $476.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

