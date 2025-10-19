River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.