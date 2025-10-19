Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $243.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,521,495 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

