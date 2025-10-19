Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

