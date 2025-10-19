Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 6,486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

