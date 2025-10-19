TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

