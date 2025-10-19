Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

