Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 197,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

