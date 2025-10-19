Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,719 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

