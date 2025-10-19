Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.64.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

