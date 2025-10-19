Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Forge Global by 793.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forge Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Forge Global news, CFO James Nevin acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,124 shares in the company, valued at $546,408.60. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 7,470 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $153,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 575,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,964.10. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.25.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

