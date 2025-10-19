Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,007 Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $112.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.