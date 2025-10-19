Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March $KMAR

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

BATS KMAR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (KMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

