Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 352.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 15,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $617,398.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,529,386 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,273.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPFI shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

South Plains Financial stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 18.59%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About South Plains Financial

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.