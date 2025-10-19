Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

