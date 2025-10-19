Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,841 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

