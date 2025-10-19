Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,627 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $83.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,939,569.44. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

