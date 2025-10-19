Truist Financial Corp Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,402,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.