Truist Financial Corp Invests $218,000 in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCL. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

NYSE CRCL opened at $126.33 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9,983.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.36.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The firm had revenue of $658.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 in the last three months.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

