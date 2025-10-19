Truist Financial Corp Invests $225,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1145 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

