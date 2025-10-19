Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadre were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 212.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 13.1% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadre by 24.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadre by 38.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 149,551 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cadre by 37.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDRE has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.