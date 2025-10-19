Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $380.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

