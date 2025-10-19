Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,942 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

