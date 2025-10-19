Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,501 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FMS. Zacks Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

