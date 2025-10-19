Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,051.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:PKST opened at $12.55 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.50%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

