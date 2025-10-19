Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 219.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

