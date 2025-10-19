Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,176 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NOV by 382.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 12.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

