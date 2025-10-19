Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,996 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

