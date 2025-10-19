Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,018 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

