Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,171 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

