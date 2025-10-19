Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,176 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,290 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2,602.4% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 442,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 350,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 44,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 298,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

