Truist Financial Corp Sells 525 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $33.53 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

