Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPOL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 7,969.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $727,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

