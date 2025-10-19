Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Open Lending Corporation $LPRO

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,751.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 52.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,092,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.94. Open Lending Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

