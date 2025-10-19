Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,899 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 503.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,038,000 after purchasing an additional 774,265 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

