US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,529 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viking were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viking alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 51.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Viking Trading Up 0.9%

Viking stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.