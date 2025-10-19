US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celsius were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $64.86 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,162 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

