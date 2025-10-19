US Bancorp DE Buys 610 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

