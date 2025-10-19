US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,409,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.