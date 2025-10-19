US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.7%

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

