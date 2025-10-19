US Bancorp DE Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1,075.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,160,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,666.53. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $3,017,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock worth $10,440,398. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

