US Bancorp DE Has $723,000 Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,713,000 after buying an additional 553,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,096,000 after buying an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,961,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,114,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. National Bank Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ACM stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.