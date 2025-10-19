US Bancorp DE Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corporation $SNBR

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 218.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 116.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,009.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Sleep Number Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $327.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

