US Bancorp DE Has $742,000 Stock Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 279,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

