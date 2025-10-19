US Bancorp DE Has $764,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after acquiring an additional 657,630 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,808,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 238,785 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 234,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 180,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,733,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

