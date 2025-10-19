US Bancorp DE Has $847,000 Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,992.08. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $171.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.